The wait is almost over for fans of ‘Bridgerton’, the hit Netflix show from executive producer Shonda Rhimes. Season 2 premieres on March 25, but for those who just cannot wait, Bloomingdales can help you get your ‘Bridgeton’ fix with a new pop-up shop and some of those famous styles straight from the show and on display at Bloomingdale’s right now!

PIX’11 Marysol Castro got a tour of the new ‘Bridgerton’ themed pop-up and an up close look at the costumes worn on the show and on display right now in the iconic Bloomingdale’s windows on 59th Street.

The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s presents: ‘Bridegrton’ pop-up shop is open through May 16, the costumes will be on display through March 28.