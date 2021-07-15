‘Blindspotting’ star Jaylen Barron talks dark comedy series

NEW YORK — On the hit series “Blindspotting,” Trish is ready to expand her business and is looking to get a loan from the bank. The only problem could be her pitch.

So, did she convince the bank manager? Actress Jaylen Barron, who plays Trish in the dark comedy shared the answer in her chat with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe.

Plus, Barron shared that the hilarious scene was actually part of her audition for the spitfire role.

Barron also explained how the Starz series picks up from where the “Blindspotting” film left off.

Watch new episodes of “Blindspotting” on Starz and the Starz app.