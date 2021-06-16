Some hilarious and edgy female comedians are hitting the stage in our area this week.

The Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest starts Wednesday and runs through Juneteenth weekend.

Festival host MeMe Simpson and comedian Tacarra Williams spoke with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about why the event was created and what comedy fans can expect.

“It was started because Black women were underrepresented in the comedy space,” Simpson said. “We are super hilarious and we were not getting the stage time that we deserve.”

The series of comedy shows runs through June 20 at various venues in Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn and two comedy clubs in Manhattan.

Things kick off Wednesday night with a show at the iconic Times Square comedy club Carolines on Broadway.

