Black Restaurant Week hits NYC: What you need to know

Restaurants and event venues are slowly coming back online as move out of the COVID pandemic. However, it’s slightly harder for some businesses, as the pandemic highlighted the racial disparities in our health care, education and the economy.

Since February, 41% of Black-owned businesses were forced to shut down, compared to 17% of white-owned businesses.

One group is breaking down these barrier for Black-owned restaurants with a new effort to help them stay afloat, and you can be part of it.

Black Restaurant Week, a multi-city initiative, hits New York City starting June 25, running through July 4.

Falayn Ferrell, co-founder of Black Restaurant Week, told the PIX11 Morning News all about the event and the new “No Crumbs Left Behind” campaign.

During Black Restaurant Week, foodies, culinary influencers, locals, and guests will be treated to prix fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus at participating restaurants within the area.

Head to their website here to see all the New York City area restaurants participating in this year’s Black Restaurant Week.