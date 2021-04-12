Actor Jordan Calloway plays two characters in one with his turn as both Khalil Payne and Painkiller in the CW’s hit superhero series “Black Lightning.”

Monday night’s episode, of the show’s final season, focuses on Calloway’s character and his struggle to come to terms with his past while forging a new, hopeful future.

Calloway told the PIX11 Morning News about shooting the episode as two entities.

Plus, the actor weighs in on rumors the episode is a possible backdoor pilot for his own Painkiller spinoff series.

Watch “Black Lightning” Mondays at 9 p.m. on PIX11, or your local CW channel.