Black Girls Breathing helps women manage stress through the power of their own breath

Managing stress has become a major topic of discussion since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation one year ago.

Black Girls Breathing is an organization dedicated to creating a safe space for women of color to manage their mental health through the power of their own breath.

Jasmine Marie, breathwork practitioner and founder of Black Girls Breathing, said she’s seen an increase in new members since the start of the pandemic but the organization also hosts free virtual classes. So far, she’s built an online community of about 12,000 people.

Jasmine Marie walked the PIX11 Morning News team through some breathing techniques that you can try at home.

Black Girls Breathing’s next virtual breathing circle will be Sunday at 7 p.m.