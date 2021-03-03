Black Girls Breathing helps women manage stress through the power of their own breath

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Managing stress has become a major topic of discussion since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation one year ago. 

Black Girls Breathing is an organization dedicated to creating a safe space for women of color to manage their mental health through the power of their own breath. 

Jasmine Marie, breathwork practitioner and founder of Black Girls Breathing, said she’s seen an increase in new members since the start of the pandemic but the organization also hosts free virtual classes. So far, she’s built an online community of about 12,000 people.

Jasmine Marie walked the PIX11 Morning News team through some breathing techniques that you can try at home.

Black Girls Breathing’s next virtual breathing circle will be Sunday at 7 p.m.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local group supports minority owned businesses during time of need

NYC looks to improve high-speed internet access and affordability

Lawmakers agree on stimulus limits

Yankees manager Aaron boon receives pacemaker, takes leave of absence

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Cuomo says he won't resign in the wake of scandals

NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force investigating unprovoked attack

Chill returns after a stunning Wednesday

Bronx educator making history as founder of school to empower immigrant community