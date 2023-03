NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City bird lovers can get a live peek at baby Falcons nesting in a tower at the Bayonne Bridge through a live stream set up by the Port Authority.

The agency put a camera in the 45-foot tower, which was built to provide a safer space for the Falcons to hatch their chicks. The Port Authority has been providing nesting platforms for more than 30 years and more than 200 chicks have hatched at the agency’s facilities.