Everyone’s invited to take part in the sunniest and funniest street celebration in Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! This Feld Entertainment, Inc. production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a sensory adventure live on stage. Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! visits Belmont Park May 14 – 15, 2022 at UBS Arena.

