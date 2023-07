New York (PIX11) As the summer continues to roll on, people may want some activities to do outdoors. Outsiders a New York based social club gets people together as a community to build connections through outdoor experiences.

Outsiders founder Jeremy Asgari shares there are activities such as hiking, cycling, kayaking, tubing trips, surfing, and much more. Outsiders also tries to keep their events affordable.

For information visit joinoutsiders.com.