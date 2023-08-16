MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A police chase in the West Village Tuesday evening ended with a woman being struck while riding her bicycle, the NYPD said.

Police said officers tried to stop a grey Mercedes going the wrong way on a one-way street at East 3rd Street and Avenue A in the East Village around 6:40 p.m. More officers followed, officials said, and a 26-year-old passenger got out of the car at Cooper Square and East 4th Street to try to flee when he was taken into custody.

Police said the Mercedes fled once again before it was found on West Houston and Mercer streets. When officers attempted to stop the car once again, officials said the driver struck a 54-year-old woman on her bicycle going westbound.

The driver of the car is described as a 30-year-old man. He tried to flee the scene but is in custody, police said.

The woman is being treated at Bellevue Hospital.