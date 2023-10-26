New York (PIX11) Masala Bhangra has been extremely successful in New York City. Cross-cultural fitness enthusiast and founder of Masala Bhangra, Sarina Jain, expresses it is a fun way to embrace culture. Hundreds of people from different nationalities usually come out and join in on the dancing.

Jain has teamed up with 34 Street Partnership to host a free dance event, ‘Bhangra In The Plaza’ October 26, 2023 at Greeley Square Plaza.

Sarina Jain took a moment to show Dan and Hazel a few dance moves.