New York (PIX11) Actress Betty Gabriel, who is known for her performance in Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out, is now the caught up in the world of espionage in ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’. She portrays ‘Elizabeth Wright,’ the CIA’s Chief of the Station in Rome. Gabriel describes her character as someone who has risen through the ranks and is by the books.

Betty was a little intimidated when she came on set the first day. She admitted ‘Jack Ryan’ is the biggest project she has worked on as far as budget. However, the super-friendly cast embraced her from the start. Season three of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ is now streaming on Prime Video.

Gabriel’s next project will for ‘Manhunt’ for Apple TV+. The series follows the aftermath of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. She will be taking on the role of ‘Elizabeth Keckley’.