The wait is over for Netflix’s new fantasy film “The School for Good and Evil”. Best selling author Soman Chainani breaks down the new movie which his adapted from his novel of the same name. Chainani serves as an executive producer on the project and also makes a cameo.

The highly anticipated drama stars Cate Blanchett, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, and so many others. “The School for Good and Evil” is streaming now on Netflix

And Hollywood is calling on Mr. Chainani a second time. There are talks to turn Soman’s novel “Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales” into a limited series.