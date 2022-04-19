Bestselling author Brad Meltzer joins PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his first published book.

The New York native grew up watching PIX11 and was a huge fan of the game PIX PIX PIX. Well, Oji didn’t bring it back for the interview, but promised to arrange some game time during their next encounter.

Meanwhile, Meltzer just released “The Lightning Rod” featuring the beloved characters “Zig” and “Nola.” Spoiler alert — during the interview, he gives a few details about the book’s first chapter. “The Lightning Rod” is available everywhere books are sold.