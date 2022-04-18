The days are getting sunnier, and that means it’s time to break out the sandals and shorts, but don’t forget the sunscreen!
For many, finding the right sunscreen can be difficult. Some are too greasy, some make your skin breakout, so what type is best for your skin? Dermatologist, Dr. Naana Boakye, founder of Bergen Dermatology, breaks it down with her recommendations which includes, Supergoop Mineral Sheerscreen, EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, Toleriane double repair facial moisturizer with spf, and Golden Rays sunscreen spf 50+ melanated tint.
