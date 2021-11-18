Best Buddies’ 5th annual Party for a Purpose

A “party for a purpose” is happening Thursday in New York City.

The annual Part For a Purpose Cocktail Reception is a social and fundraising event put on by nonprofit organization Best Buddies.

The group creates opportunities for integrated employment and one-to-one friendships for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

PIX11’s very own Tamsen Fadal is co-hosting the event Thursday night, Nov. 18.

Sophie Dubuisson, the state director of Best Buddies New York, as well as Terence Moore, a Best Buddies job participant and ambassador, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the party and the organization’s important work.

Find out more and purchase a ticket to the event on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

