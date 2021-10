ELIZABETH, N.J. — What the stylists inside Aicha’s Professional Hair Braiding do is nothing short of magic.

Nimble and dexterous hands winding and twisting, like ballroom dancers curling into each other.

It’s an art form many people might not consider an art form, but those people are blatantly wrong.

PIX11’s Ben Aaron stopped by the shop to watch the founder Aicha and her team work up close, with a dance break or two, as well.

Plus, Ben sat back as the ladies gave him a completely new look.