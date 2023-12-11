NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Belt Parkway experienced major delays Monday morning as part of the roadway was shut down due to flooding.

Heavy rain and strong winds have plummeted the tri-state area since Sunday. It’s expected to die down by daybreak, but a flood watch is still in effect for much of the New York City area.

New York City Emergency Management has activated the city’s flash flood plan. Empty tractor-trailers and tandem trailers are not allowed on MTA bridges and tunnels until 6 a.m. due to high winds.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is also reminding people that the storm could cause downed trees and wires along with flooding. If you see standing water or power lines in the roadway, you’re encouraged to go the other way.

The city has also issued a travel advisory until 6 a.m. It’s recommended to travel by train or other forms of mass transit instead of driving.

Mayor Eric Adams is recommending people plan extra time during their commute.