New York (PIX11) Actress Aurelia Williams is used to dazzling audiences on Broadway. Fresh off her Tony Award win for ‘Parade,’ she is a part of another musical project ‘My Heart Says Go.’ According to Aurelia it’s a production where love is transcending through as the message.

It follows a young man who is unclear about his career path as a doctor because it’s what’s his father wants. His heart is telling him something else. ‘My Heart Says Go’ tells a story about following your true path and the freedom that comes along with it. Aurelia will be taking on the role of the ‘Conductor’ who leads him along his journey.