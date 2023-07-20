New York (PIX11) The competition with Twitter continues to heat up with an alternate platform. Introduced in mid-June, the black-owned app Spill joins the newly launched Thread in the social media market.

Marcus Collins, author and former digital media strategist to Beyoncé, says the app has thousands of people already onboard. It developed a new space for community. According to Marcus, Spill has visual focus conversation instead of text based conversations.

Spill is available on app stores. His book ‘For The Culture’ is also available wherever books are sold.