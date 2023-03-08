NEW YORK (PIX11) — In honor of Women’s History Month in March, PIX11 News highlighted remarkable women who were nominated for their contributions to our nation and local communities.

The road to motherhood for Becky Fawcett didn’t come easy, but it’s been worth the ride. After adopting her first child she wanted to help others do the same. However, she quickly realized that money was often a big obstacle.

“Even if you have the money it’s not easy, it’s a hard process, but the average cost of adoption is $40,000ish dollars, it fluctuates. I see a lot of $50,000 dollar adoptions,” Fawcett said.

She launched Helpusadopt.org out of her apartment to raise money and provide financial help to those going through the adoption process. Since 2006, they’ve given out 608 adoption grants totaling over $5.6 million dollars. Anyone from anywhere is welcome to apply.

“You know if you go to our website it’s not whitewashed. That’s what my view of adoption was 17 years ago and I am so proud to fight for single parents which is predominately single women of color,” Fawcett said.

Fawcett still realizes there is a lot of work to b done, and she says she’ll continue her mission to make sure kids have a forever home.