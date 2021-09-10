Bring Change Be Open: USTA brings diverse voices to the world of tennis

In response to the social unrest in 2020, the United States Tennis Association has launched several initiatives to bring more diverse voices to the world of tennis.

The USTA also hired Marisa Grimes as the company’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer. She spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about their Be Open campaign and other programs.

This year at the U.S. Open, the organization is working with Historically Black College and Universities to foster change.

They are also working with the LGBTQ community to give them a voice in sports, on and off the court.