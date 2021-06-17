NEW YORK — His legendary NBA career spans 20 years, and those years made Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a household name.

The six-time champion and basketball Hall of Famer has several achievements on the court, and his work as an activist drew a lot of attention, but didn’t keep him from speaking his truth.

The basketball legend and civil rights champion spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his latest project, the documentary “Fight the Power: The Movements that Changed America.”

He discussed the film and what he hopes people will learn from watching it.

Catch the film, “Fight the Power: The Movements that Changed America,” which premieres Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on the History Channel.