And on the 99th day, Major League Baseball and the Player’s Union finally came to terms on an agreement, ending the lockout. In short, baseball is back!

Omar Minaya is a baseball insider. He was the first Latino general manager in the MLB, working with the New York Mets. He currently serves as an amateur scouting consultant for Major League Baseball. Omar talked with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about the details of the lockout, the new agreement, and what baseball fans can look forward to this season.