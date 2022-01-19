Barbie honors Ida B. Wells, great granddaughter talks legacy

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

The country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Two days later, we’re honoring one of the women who helped pave the way for Dr. King and the fight for civil rights.

Ida B. Wells was a journalist, educator and activist who co-founded the NAACP.

Her work inspired generations of leaders, and it only makes sense that Barbie added an Ida B. Wells doll to their inspiring women series!

Wells’ great granddaughter Michelle Duster spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the new doll and her great grandmother’s legacy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'Married to Real Estate': Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson talk family business

Barbie honors Ida B. Wells, great granddaughter talks legacy

BX councilmember Rafael Salamanca talks deadly Bronx explosion

Expand Manhattan? Rutgers professor explains proposed plan

Remembering the life of fashion icon André Leon Talley

Tips to make healthy choices when eating out

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter