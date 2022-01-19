Barbie honors Ida B. Wells, great granddaughter talks legacy

The country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Two days later, we’re honoring one of the women who helped pave the way for Dr. King and the fight for civil rights.

Ida B. Wells was a journalist, educator and activist who co-founded the NAACP.

Her work inspired generations of leaders, and it only makes sense that Barbie added an Ida B. Wells doll to their inspiring women series!

Wells’ great granddaughter Michelle Duster spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the new doll and her great grandmother’s legacy.