NEW YORK — Barbara Corcoran has that rags to riches story so many of us dream about.

She started a business with just a thousand bucks and turning it into a billion-dollar money maker.

On the hit series “Shark Tank” Corcoran shares her know-how to help others get their businesses going.

The entrepreneur joined the PIX11 Morning News about how the pandemic affected businesses, whether or not it’s a good time now to start a new business and more.