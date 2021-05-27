BAM’s DanceAfrica festival goes virtual for 2021

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Academy of Music’s DanceAfrica is the largest African and African Diasporic festival in the nation.

The event has once again been reimagined as a virtual festival, expanding the DanceAfrica celebration and community to audiences around the world.

Now in its 44th year, the festival is celebrating the ancestral energy of Haiti for 2021.

BAM Co-Interim President Coco Killingsworth spoke to PIX11 once again about what spectators can expect from this year’s performances, which kick off this Memorial Day weekend.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit BAM.org.

