Baketopia: Rosanna Pansino talks new HBO Max baking competition series

YouTube star, baker and best-selling author Rosanna Pansino is the host of HBO Max’s new baking competition show, “Baketopia.”

Between her more-than 12 million YouTube subscribers and best-selling cookbooks, a television show was the next big step for Pansino.

The influencer and entrepreneur talked to the PIX11 Morning News about her 10-plus years on YouTube, her first experience going viral and what sets “Baketopia” apart from other cooking shows.

All episodes of “Baketopia” are currently streaming on HBO Max.