Baketopia: Rosanna Pansino talks new HBO Max baking competition series

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

YouTube star, baker and best-selling author Rosanna Pansino is the host of HBO Max’s new baking competition show, “Baketopia.”

Between her more-than 12 million YouTube subscribers and best-selling cookbooks, a television show was the next big step for Pansino.

The influencer and entrepreneur talked to the PIX11 Morning News about her 10-plus years on YouTube, her first experience going viral and what sets “Baketopia” apart from other cooking shows.

All episodes of “Baketopia” are currently streaming on HBO Max.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter