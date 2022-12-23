New York (PIX11) After 13 years the ‘Avatar’ sequel finally made it’s way to theaters. Despite the movie having a large cast, young actress Bailey Bass landed one of the major roles. She is prominently featured on the movie’s promotional poster alongside Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. She will be portraying ‘Tsireya’ the daughter of ‘Ronal’ who is portrayed by Kate Winslet.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is available now in movie theaters.

That’s not all for the 19-year-old actress. She is also the female lead of AMC’s gothic horror show “Interview with a Vampire” where she portrays ‘Claudia’ . That show recently got picked up for season 2.