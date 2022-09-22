NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn performance artist was honored for her work with Latino, Black, and Indigenous children.

Brizzo Torres is a recipient of this year’s Deja Tu Huella Fund, gaining recognition from Cheetos and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. She received $25,000 for her community work.

Torres, the only performance artist who received the award, works for The Good Good Collective, an organization that aims to provide free and sustainable performing arts education for low-income Latino, Black, and Indigenous youth. She joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about her work. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“I’m going to do everything I can in my power to get everyone on that stage, everyone [to be] seen, heard and highlighted,” Torres said.