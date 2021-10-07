‘Backstreet to the American Dream’: Film traces origins of food truck industry

PIX11 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the work of a Latina film director who is sinking her teeth into the food truck industry.

The film “Backstreet to the American Dream” traces the origin of the food truck phenomenon back to the streets of Los Angeles.

The woman behind the camera who made it all happen, Director Patricia Nazario, spoke with PIX11 news to discuss more about the documentary ahead of its New York premiere this weekend.

Catch “Backstreet to the American Dream” Sunday, Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cinema Village Theater at 22 East 12th St.

Click here for tickets.