‘Backstreet to the American Dream’: Film traces origins of food truck industry

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

PIX11 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the work of a Latina film director who is sinking her teeth into the food truck industry.

The film “Backstreet to the American Dream” traces the origin of the food truck phenomenon back to the streets of Los Angeles.

The woman behind the camera who made it all happen, Director Patricia Nazario, spoke with PIX11 news to discuss more about the documentary ahead of its New York premiere this weekend. 

Catch “Backstreet to the American Dream” Sunday, Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cinema Village Theater at 22 East 12th St. 

Click here for tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Actress Saycon Sengbloh talks 'The Wonder Years'

Actress Meg Donnelly talks 'Zombies 3,' mental health

"Black Nerd Problems" authors talk NY Comic Con and more

Advocate explains calls to end cash bail amid Rikers crisis

It’s a double crossover: Scott Wolf, Penn Jillette preview new ‘Nancy Drew’ and ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’

Celebrating National Orange Wine Day with Orange Glou

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss