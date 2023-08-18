NEW YORK (PIX11) — Back-to-school season is around the corner and it may be time to reel in those summer schedules for students.

Students should get the proper amount of sleep at night to help them stay focused, improve concentration, and improve academic performance.

Children and adolescents who do not get enough sleep have a higher risk for many health problems, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, poor mental health, and injuries. Dr. Harpreet Pall shares helpful tips on how children can get enough sleep for school.

