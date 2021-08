After the video above was posted, the Five Boro Bike Tour was postponed. To keep track of all weekend events and their statuses due to Henri's future landfall, see our guide here.

JONES BEACH, Long Island -- Henri is on course to be the first hurricane in three decades to strike Long Island as it makes its way toward the area. Though Superstorm Sandy left severe damage in its wake nearly 10 years ago, the storm was no longer a hurricane when it made landfall.