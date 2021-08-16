NEW YORK — Students will be heading back to the classroom in the coming month.

PIX11 wants to make sure parents are prepared with all the education essentials their child needs, whether they’re inside the classroom or at home.

Hustle Like a Mom founder Pamela Pekerman joined the PIX11 Morning News to share some awesome back-to-school tools and supplies that were created by actual moms.

Global Studies

In KidZ, culturally themed boxes

Read more: InKidzco.com

Price per box: $49

Each box focuses on a different nation and culture and is actually curated by a parent who hails from the country or culture being celebrated.

Phonics

Cre8ive Crayonz, personalized crayons

Read more: cre8ivecrayonz.com

Price: $50 for A-Z crayons

Merging letter learning and word formation with art, these fun crayons are a great back-to-school gift for kids of all ages. Better yet, 20% of sales benefit Bundles of Joy NY, a not-for-profit that provides essentials to babies, toddlers and new parents in critical need.

Science

Nerdbugs, body part plush toys

Read more: Nerdbugs.com

Price: Ranging from $26.95 and up

These plushes were created by a doctor and mom who wanted to inspire kids to explore human body functions. A portion of the proceeds go to help fight pediatric cancer.

Homework and time management

DOT Planning System from No Guilt Mom

Read more here

Price: $45 (includes six lessons for kids, digital planner and physical planner)

A former elementary teacher and mom of two has cracked the code to help kids and free parents from the homework drama.

the DOT Planning System is a course for kids to teach them how to plan for homework, big projects and study time, without the nagging from mom and dad.

The tips and planner help empower kids to take charge of their own time.

Emotional intelligence

Biggies Conversation Cards

Read more: TheBiggiesCards.com

Price: $24.99

Twenty-five playfully designed cards that empower kids with various social emotional concepts.

The card sets fall into themes around body, mind, heart, world and spirit, and encourage children to think and play and develop thoughtful responses, good self esteem and also learn delay gratification.

There is a bonus “Do Not Interrupt” card that moms love.