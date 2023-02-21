New York (PIX11) Damon Elliott got his start in the music business early. He knew from a young age that he wanted to be involved in music especially coming from a musical family. Damon is the son of Grammy Award-winning singer Dionne Warwick.

During his career, he has worked on projects with artist such as Beyoncé, Pink, Keyshia Cole, and many others. Most recently, he won a Grammy Award for his part in White Sun’s “Mystic Mirror” which received New Age record of the year. He worked on the song ‘Applause’ from the film “Tell It Like A Woman” is nominated for a 2023 Academy Award. He shared that Sofia Carson’s voice is amazing and Diane Warren is one of the best songwriters of all time.

Damon is producing a new gospel record with his mom and Dolly Parton called ‘Peace Like A River’. It will be released February 24, 2023. Also, Damon and his mom Dionne co-produced ‘Hits!: The Musical’ and will be taking it on the road. Elliott expressed that thousands of kids auditioned for the show and he saw amazing talent. ‘Hits!’ will take audiences on a musical journey through the decades showing songs from Broadway, Pop, Country, and Rock. It comes to the New York area with a show March 8, 2023 in Englewood, New Jersey at the Bergen Performing Arts Center and March 9, 2023 at Town Hall in New York City.

For Ticket Information go to thehitstour.com/nationaltour/