Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins continues to give one stellar performance after the next. She was most recently seen in the limited series ‘Women of the Movement.’ Now the multi-hyphenate performer will take part in a project titled ‘The Big Mix’ created by Broadway producer Tina Landau. Shows take place at Manhattan’s Little Island June 16 – June 19. Info and tickets can be found at littleisland.org.

