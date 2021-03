NEW YORK — Marvel’s “Black Panther” first appeared in the comics in 1966, and with the character hitting the big screen in recent years, his popularity continues to rise.

In a new audiobook and e-book series, his story continues.

It’s called “Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King,” and it’s available online.

One of the writers behind the story, award-winning author Tananarive Due spoke to PIX11 about the new series and what we can expect.