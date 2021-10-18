Bestselling author Soman Chainani talks new book, upcoming Netflix film based on his hit series

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Most of us think we know all the fairytales, but do we really?

With his very special, unique spin on fairytales, New York Times bestselling author Soman Chainani will have you thinking twice about the stories we’ve been told.

His books are unlike anything you or your kids have ever read.

Chainani told us about his best-selling series “The School For Good and Evil” and the upcoming Neflix adaptation starring some big names.

The writer also told the PIX11 Morning News about his newest book, “Beasts and Beauty.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

I Wanna Know: Actor Michael Rapaport on what it will take for Knicks or Nets to win a championship

Bestselling author Soman Chainani talks new twisted tales

Elliot Fletcher chats ‘Y: The Last Man’ on Hulu and more

Why you shouldn’t drink cold water in the fall and more Ayurvedic medicine tips

Fact vs. Fiction: Common food health beliefs

Mom of teen bystander shot in head shares update: 'She's doing really well...First week was hell'

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss