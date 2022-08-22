NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kids are spending more time in front of screens than ever before, but Molly DeFrank, author of “Digital Detox,” has some tips for parents on getting their children to unplug and get reacquainted with life in the real world.

“It wasn’t until we cut off our kids cold turkey for a full digital detox that we actually saw the results we were looking for,” said DeFrank during a Monday appearance on PIX11 Morning News, advocating for a full two-week break from screen time.

“We are in the midst of the worst youth health crisis we have ever seen,” said DeFrank in part, citing high levels of anxiety and depression among kids. “The good news is, these effects can be totally reversed by a detox.”

