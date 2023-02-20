NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Farmer’s Dog had a very popular and emotional one-minute Super Bowl commercial that resonated with viewers. The spot was voted the top ad in a USA Today poll.

The ad showed a little girl and her dog growing up through the years. In the commercial, the pup is fed Farmer’s Dog food, helping it live a long and healthy life.

Brooklyn native Jonathan Regev, CEO of The Farmer’s Dog, talked about the company’s commercial on PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

“The ad was so authentic to us, not really a formulaic Super Bowl ad,” Regev said.

