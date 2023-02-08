New York (PIX11) Actress Audrey Corsa is killing the tv world with two shows on different platforms. She portrays ‘Zoe’ on ‘Dear Edward’. The series is based on a true story following a boy who survives a plane crash. Every passenger aboard the plane, including his parents, were killed. ‘Edward’ must cope with life after the crash. The show is described as heartbreaking, life affirming, and uplifting.

‘Dear Edward’ is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Audrey is also on the highly anticipated series ‘Poker Face’ taking on the role of ‘Rebecca’. The show stars Natasha Lyonne whose character ‘Charlie Cale’ has the ability to spot a lie. Each episode the audience watches ‘Charlie’ as she solves a mystery. Corsa expressed working with the cast on the show was an amazing experience.

‘Poker Face’ is streaming now on Peacock.