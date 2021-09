NEW YORK — R&B superstar R. Kelly was convicted on nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering Monday. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4, and he faces up to life in prison.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represented three of Kelly’s victims, said he is the “worst” predator she’s ever encountered.

She spoke to the PIX11 Morning News about the outcome of the trial and the likelihood that an appeal from Kelly’s legal team will result in a reversal.