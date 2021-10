Early Sunday morning, Oct. 31, NASA and Space X will launch their third round of astronauts to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

These astronauts will continue our country’s more than 20 year continuous human presence in space.

Warren “Woody” Hoburg, an astronaut and engineer, talked with the PIX11 Morning News on Friday about the Crew-3 mission and the research those astronauts will be doing.