NEW YORK — Her character “Abigail Bellweather” is tough, smart and a natural-born leader.

Plus, she looks great in uniform!

Actress Ashley Nicole Williams spoke with PIX11 Morning News about her hit series “Motherland: Fort Salem,” which is currently on its second season.

Catch Williams and the rest of the cast of “Motherland: Fort Salem” on Freeform. It is also available on Hulu the next day.