NEW YORK (PIX11) – You’ve got one more chance Thursday night to let loose and enjoy the sounds of local salsa legends from the city’s High Line.

The High Line is transforming from a park to an open-air dance floor where New Yorkers and visitors come together to learn a dance move or two during ¡Arriba!

The event on Aug. 17 will feature a salsa DJ set by DJ Mickey Pérez followed by a salsa lesson from George Giraldo and Lilly Colón, the first Latin Rockette. New York City’s all-women salsa band, Lulada Club, is also set to perform.

