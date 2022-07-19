Actress Ana de la Reguera continues to build an impressive resume in Hollywood. Her movie, “Army of the Dead,” not only snagged the fan favorite category at the Oscars, but it was also one of Netflix’s biggest movies last year. She also led the cast in “The Forever Purge” — the final installment of the popular franchise. Season two of her bilingual, comedy series, “Ana,” streams on Pantaya on July 22.

Season two promises more laughs as her character spends her days trying to get fired from a job where a child-star is out to get her.