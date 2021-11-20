Are robots taking away jobs? Expert weighs in

NEW YORK — The Bureau of Labor Statistics says there are 10.4 million jobs available across the United States, but many people are taking them.

Some employers are raising wages to entice potential employees, however, that’s often not enough.

As the U.S. faces a labor shortage, some are wondering if robots could be the answer.

Jeff Burnstein, the president of the Association for Advancing Automation, told the PIX11 Morning News robots can help save and create jobs.

“And the reason is that a lot of the things that robots do are dull, dangerous and dirty; jobs that people don’t want to do and shouldn’t be doing,” he said.

Burnstein said automation makes our lives easier and businesses more efficient. We do less heavy lifting and tedious work. Technological advancement reduces or outright eliminates some jobs that no longer make sense.

But does that mean automation is taking away jobs?

Burnstein said even robots that do the work of waiters or automation that takes over for fast food workers are important.

“There aren’t people who want these jobs right now … This is not about replacing people. It’s about helping people do their jobs better and doing jobs that people don’t want to do … As companies automate, they’re adding more people. They’re winning more business and this is creating jobs, not replacing jobs,” he said.