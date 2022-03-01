NEW YORK (PIX11) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reached its sixth day, and the situation has taken a turn for the worse. More residential areas are being targeted by Russian military strikes and the civilian death toll continues to rise, according to Ukrainian officials.

Archbishop Borys Gudziak, who represents Ukrainian Catholics in the United States, is in contact with Ukrainians on the ground there. Gudziak told PIX11 News that civilians are struggling, and he is worried the war could have dire consequences for the future of the Ukrainian Catholic Church. Watch the video player above for more on this story.