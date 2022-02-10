Anthony Veneziale talks Freestyle Love Supreme’s tour, new platform FLS+

2022 is already proving to be a big year for Freestyle Love Supreme.

After finishing a limited run on Broadway in January, the improvisational hip-hop comedy group is now on a national tour. Its training company, Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, is also partnering with Speechless to form FLS+. The newly formed company will help bring the power of improvisational theater to a global audience.

Anthony Veneziale, who co-founded Freestyle Love Supreme, spoke with PIX11 about the group’s national tour and new partnership.