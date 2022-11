In the thrilling new film ‘Manifest West,’ a family goes off the grid and finds themselves in a stand off against authorities. Annet Mahendru, known for ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ and ‘The Americans, stars in the film opposite her brother-in-law Milo Gibson. The project is truly a family affair with her husband Louie Gibson directing and her sister Angelina Mahendru making her feature film acting debut.

‘Manifest West’ debuts in theaters on November 11 and also on Digital.